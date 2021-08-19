Chainswap Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.74 Million (ASAP)

Chainswap (CURRENCY:ASAP) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One Chainswap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000441 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Chainswap has traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Chainswap has a total market cap of $2.74 million and approximately $483,841.00 worth of Chainswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.49 or 0.00056750 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003003 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00015400 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $381.73 or 0.00849981 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.33 or 0.00047499 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.74 or 0.00104072 BTC.

Chainswap Coin Profile

Chainswap (CRYPTO:ASAP) is a coin. It launched on April 15th, 2021. Chainswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,861,400 coins. Chainswap’s official Twitter account is @chain_swap

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainSwap is a cross-chain asset bridge & application hub for smart chains. ChainSwap allows projects to seamlessly bridge between ETH, BSC and HECO. In the future, ChainSwap will be integrating chains and provide full cross-chain solutions between BTC, DOT, SOL and more. “

Chainswap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chainswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

