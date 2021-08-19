Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Certara Inc. provides medicines to patients using proprietary biosimulation software and technology to transform traditional drug discovery and development. Certara Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

CERT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Certara in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Certara from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Certara has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.50.

NASDAQ CERT opened at $28.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.75. Certara has a one year low of $23.75 and a one year high of $41.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.01.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). Research analysts anticipate that Certara will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 7,252,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $188,568,432.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total transaction of $85,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 350,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,941,145.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,632,930 shares of company stock worth $198,614,486. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Certara in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Certara by 80,750.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Certara in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Certara in the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Certara by 131.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. 24.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Certara

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

