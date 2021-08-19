Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) Director Acquires $55,600.00 in Stock

Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) Director Armistice Capital, Llc bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.78 per share, with a total value of $55,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Armistice Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, Armistice Capital, Llc bought 30,000 shares of Cerecor stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $82,500.00.

On Friday, August 6th, Armistice Capital, Llc bought 25,000 shares of Cerecor stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.83 per share, with a total value of $70,750.00.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Armistice Capital, Llc bought 100,000 shares of Cerecor stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.69 per share, with a total value of $269,000.00.

Shares of CERC stock opened at $2.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.91 million, a PE ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Cerecor Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.98 and a fifty-two week high of $4.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.11.

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.36 million for the quarter. Cerecor had a negative net margin of 1,194.82% and a negative return on equity of 261.82%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cerecor Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CERC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Cerecor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Cerecor in a report on Friday, June 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cerecor by 1,223.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 189,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 175,530 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Cerecor by 19.8% during the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 39,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,857,000 after purchasing an additional 6,465,715 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Cerecor by 13.0% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 8,410 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Cerecor by 16,399.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 195,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cerecor by 16.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 150,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 20,794 shares in the last quarter. 62.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cerecor

Cerecor Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan diseases. The company develops monosaccharide therapies for the treatment of congenital disorders of glycosylation, such as CERC-801, CERC-802, and CERC-803. It is also involved in the developing of CERC-007, an anti-IL-18 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult onset stills disease and multiple myeloma, as well as for the treatment of systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis; CERC-006, an oral mTORC1/2 inhibitor to treat complex lymphatic malformations; and CERC-002, an anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 acute respiratory distress syndrome, as well as for the treatment of pediatric-onset Crohn's diseases.

