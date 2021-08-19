Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $27.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Centrus Energy Corp. is a supplier of enriched uranium fuel for commercial nuclear power plants. The Company operates in two segments, LEU and Contract Services. Its LEU is a component in the production of nuclear fuel for reactors to produce electricity. The Company also provides contract work services for the U.S. Department of Energy and its contractors. Centrus Energy Corp., formerly known as USEC Inc., is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. “

Separately, Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Centrus Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LEU opened at $23.67 on Wednesday. Centrus Energy has a 12 month low of $8.18 and a 12 month high of $30.97. The company has a market cap of $327.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 2.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.42.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 10.68% and a negative return on equity of 25.26%. On average, analysts predict that Centrus Energy will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel B. Poneman sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total value of $310,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,954,494.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,565 shares of company stock valued at $614,647. 14.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Centrus Energy by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Centrus Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sara Bay Financial grew its position in Centrus Energy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 382,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centrus Energy Company Profile

Centrus Energy Corp. engages in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the Low-enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions segments. The LEU segment includes various components of nuclear fuel to utilities from its global network of suppliers. The Technical Solutions segment offers advanced engineering, design, and manufacturing services to government and private sector customers, and is deploying advanced nuclear fuel production capabilities to power existing, and next-generation reactors around the world.

