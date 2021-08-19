CenterPoint Energy Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:CNP)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 11,181 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,574% compared to the typical volume of 668 call options.

Shares of NYSE CNP opened at $26.40 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.49. CenterPoint Energy has a 1-year low of $18.60 and a 1-year high of $27.19. The company has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 11.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is currently 45.71%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. assumed coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised CenterPoint Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 35.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,215,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $789,924,000 after buying an additional 8,439,771 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 15.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,618,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,265,690,000 after buying an additional 6,966,525 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 6,059.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,052,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,370,000 after buying an additional 3,986,792 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 155.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,487,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $159,074,000 after buying an additional 3,950,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the second quarter worth $82,395,000. 81.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

