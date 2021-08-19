CenterPoint Energy Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:CNP)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 11,181 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,574% compared to the typical volume of 668 call options.
Shares of NYSE CNP opened at $26.40 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.49. CenterPoint Energy has a 1-year low of $18.60 and a 1-year high of $27.19. The company has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.
CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 11.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. assumed coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised CenterPoint Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 35.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,215,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $789,924,000 after buying an additional 8,439,771 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 15.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,618,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,265,690,000 after buying an additional 6,966,525 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 6,059.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,052,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,370,000 after buying an additional 3,986,792 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 155.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,487,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $159,074,000 after buying an additional 3,950,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the second quarter worth $82,395,000. 81.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CenterPoint Energy Company Profile
CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.
