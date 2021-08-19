Celo Price Reaches $2.97 on Top Exchanges (CELO)

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. Celo has a market cap of $851.04 million and approximately $22.02 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Celo has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Celo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.97 or 0.00006620 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002231 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.13 or 0.00053815 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.12 or 0.00136306 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.78 or 0.00151149 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003950 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,914.04 or 1.00164853 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $400.88 or 0.00894025 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Celo Profile

Celo’s genesis date was April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 286,702,568 coins. Celo’s official message board is medium.com/celoorg . The official website for Celo is celo.org . Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Buying and Selling Celo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celo using one of the exchanges listed above.

