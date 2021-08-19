Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $11.88

Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.88 and last traded at $11.89, with a volume of 24257 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.61.

CLLS has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Cellectis in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cellectis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Get Cellectis alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.31. The company has a market cap of $540.53 million, a PE ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 2.36.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.13). Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 39.99% and a negative net margin of 181.89%. The company had revenue of $14.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.43 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cellectis S.A. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLLS. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cellectis in the second quarter valued at $19,529,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Cellectis in the second quarter valued at $15,994,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cellectis by 15.1% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 890,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,997,000 after buying an additional 116,723 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cellectis by 15.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 890,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,997,000 after buying an additional 116,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cellectis by 392.9% in the first quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 346,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,003,000 after buying an additional 276,230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

Cellectis Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLLS)

Cellectis SA engages as a biopharmaceutical company that harnesses the immune system to target and eradicate cancer cells. It offers Gene editing and Immuno-oncology. The company was founded by David J. Sourdive and André Choulika on February 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Featured Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.