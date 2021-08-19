CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CBTX, Inc. is a bank holding company. It provides personal and commercial banking, real estate loans, and investment services as well as offers deposits, debit and credit cards, cash management, treasury, and online banking services. CBTX, Inc. is based in TX, United States. “

CBTX stock opened at $26.08 on Wednesday. CBTX has a 52 week low of $14.74 and a 52 week high of $33.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.04. The stock has a market cap of $641.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.02.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. CBTX had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 7.01%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CBTX will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. CBTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.06%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of CBTX by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 289,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,376,000 after buying an additional 14,076 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in CBTX by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 102,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,101 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CBTX by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in CBTX in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,530,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in CBTX in the 1st quarter valued at about $624,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.33% of the company’s stock.

CBTX, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking solutions to local small and mid-sized businesses and professionals. The company was founded by J. Pat Parsons on January 26, 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

