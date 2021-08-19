CBM Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

CBM Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMB) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 21.7% from the July 15th total of 2,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBMB. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CBM Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CBM Bancorp by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CBM Bancorp by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of CBM Bancorp by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 9,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CBM Bancorp by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CBMB opened at $14.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.12. CBM Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.90 and a 12-month high of $16.50.

Separately, TheStreet cut CBM Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

CBM Bancorp Company Profile

CBM Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its loan portfolio includes one-to four-family real estate loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, construction and land development, nonresident real estate loans, commercial loans, and consumer loans.

