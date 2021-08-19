Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Shares Sold by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 152,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Castle Biosciences makes up approximately 1.2% of Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Trustcore Financial Services LLC owned 0.61% of Castle Biosciences worth $11,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTL. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 134.1% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Castle Biosciences by 36.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 26,977.8% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSTL traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $61.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,238. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.59 and a beta of 0.42. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.00 and a fifty-two week high of $107.69.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.05). Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 28.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.90%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tobin W. Juvenal sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total transaction of $754,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,986. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.56, for a total value of $347,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 153,780 shares of company stock valued at $10,861,383. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CSTL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Castle Biosciences in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Castle Biosciences from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.71.

Castle Biosciences Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

