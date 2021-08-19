CashBet Coin Tops 24-Hour Volume of $18,630.00 (CBC)

CashBet Coin (CURRENCY:CBC) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. One CashBet Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000113 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $20.33, $51.55, $50.98 and $18.94. In the last week, CashBet Coin has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. CashBet Coin has a total market cap of $1.62 million and $18,630.00 worth of CashBet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.74 or 0.00056726 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002995 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00015033 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $385.45 or 0.00849553 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00047443 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $47.28 or 0.00104199 BTC.

CashBet Coin Coin Profile

CashBet Coin (CRYPTO:CBC) is a coin. CashBet Coin’s total supply is 401,647,958 coins and its circulating supply is 155,864,701 coins. CashBet Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@CashBetCoin . The official website for CashBet Coin is coin.cashbet.com . CashBet Coin’s official Twitter account is @cashbet_mgt and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CashBet Coin is https://reddit.com/r/CasinoBettingCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, CashBet is a mobile-first platform for real-money, social, and skill-based interactive gaming. Their patented enterprise software solution enables operators to run a legal and profitable iGaming business end-to-end. They are licensed by the Alderney Gambling Control Commission and the UK Gambling Commission. CashBet intends to solve the issues facing crypto gaming operations today: trust, speed, and cost. That's why they are expanding CashBet's patented iGaming platform to include crypto support and issuing their own CashBet Coin token. CBC is an ERC20 token that confers the right to access and use the CashBet platform. “

CashBet Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBet Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CashBet Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CashBet Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

