Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) Director Sells C$1,568,560.41 in Stock

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) Director Alain Lemaire sold 106,923 shares of Cascades stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.67, for a total transaction of C$1,568,560.41. Following the sale, the director now owns 466,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,845,960.88.

TSE:CAS opened at C$14.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.91, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of C$1.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.27. Cascades Inc. has a 1-year low of C$13.06 and a 1-year high of C$18.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Cascades’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Cascades’s payout ratio is presently 22.38%.

Several brokerages have commented on CAS. CIBC restated an “underperform” rating and set a C$18.00 price objective on shares of Cascades in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Cascades to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Cascades from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank raised shares of Cascades from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$18.50 to C$20.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$20.50 target price on shares of Cascades in a report on Monday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cascades currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$19.21.

About Cascades

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

