Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Given New $405.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $375.00 to $405.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CVNA. Cowen lifted their price objective on Carvana from $336.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler downgraded Carvana from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $303.00 to $306.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Truist lifted their price objective on Carvana from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated a hold rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Sunday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Carvana from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $374.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $337.04.

Shares of NYSE:CVNA opened at $350.66 on Wednesday. Carvana has a 1-year low of $158.25 and a 1-year high of $376.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $321.50. The company has a market capitalization of $60.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -299.71 and a beta of 2.40.

In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.71, for a total transaction of $18,702,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,597,513.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.00, for a total value of $1,870,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,497,958. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,641,234 shares of company stock worth $507,919,999. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Carvana by 94.7% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 10,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after acquiring an additional 4,906 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carvana during the 2nd quarter valued at $484,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Carvana by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 354,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,907,000 after acquiring an additional 128,749 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in Carvana by 61,177.8% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 311,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,139,000 after acquiring an additional 311,395 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Carvana by 133,425.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 5,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.55% of the company’s stock.

About Carvana

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

