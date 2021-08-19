Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Delta Asset Management LLC TN

Delta Asset Management LLC TN cut its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 527,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the period. Carrier Global accounts for 2.5% of Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $25,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 0.9% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 1.2% during the second quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 16,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 2.1% during the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 3.5% during the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 3.4% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Carrier Global news, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $1,965,781.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CARR traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.67. The company had a trading volume of 99,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,517,027. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.79. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $28.58 and a 12-month high of $57.90.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 28.73%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Atlantic Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

