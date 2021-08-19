Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Receives “Buy” Rating from Societe Generale

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Societe Generale in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Friday, April 30th. DNB Markets lowered shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of CABGY stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.56. 62,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,538. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Carlsberg A/S has a one year low of $25.10 and a one year high of $38.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.76. The company has a market cap of $26.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 0.88.

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and sale of beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Ringnes, Lvivske, Wusu, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Baltika, and other brand names.

