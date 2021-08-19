CardioGenics Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:CGNH) Short Interest Down 30.1% in July

CardioGenics Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:CGNH) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decrease of 30.1% from the July 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 404,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CGNH opened at $0.04 on Thursday. CardioGenics has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.06.

Get CardioGenics alerts:

CardioGenics Company Profile

CardioGenics Holdings, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the business of development and commercialization of diagnostic test products to the In Vitro Diagnostics testing market. Its products include QL Care Analyzer, Immunoassay Tests and Paramagnetic Beads. The company was founded by Yahia A.

See Also: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for CardioGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CardioGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.