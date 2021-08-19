Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Acquired by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 35.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,634 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 146.0% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 115,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,016,000 after purchasing an additional 68,540 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,617,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,024,000 after purchasing an additional 54,943 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 409,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,851,000 after purchasing an additional 29,592 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,114,000. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Shares of CAH stock opened at $51.53 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.06. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.65 and a fifty-two week high of $62.96.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $42.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.25 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 93.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.491 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CAH shares. Citigroup cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America lowered Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.33.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.