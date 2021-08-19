Carbon Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:CRBO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Carbon Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:CRBO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the July 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.02. Carbon Energy has a 1 year low of $0.41 and a 1 year high of $4.04.
Carbon Energy Company Profile
