Carbon Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:CRBO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Carbon Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:CRBO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the July 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.02. Carbon Energy has a 1 year low of $0.41 and a 1 year high of $4.04.

Carbon Energy Company Profile

Carbon Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration of oil and gas properties. Thr firm produces and sells oil, natural gas, natural gas condensate, natural gas liquids. It also owns and operates oil and natural gas interests in the Appalachian and Illinois Basins. The company was founded on March 31, 1959 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

