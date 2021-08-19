Carbon 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $117,775.00 (CRBN)

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. Carbon has a total market capitalization of $4.03 million and $117,775.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Carbon coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000340 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Carbon has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002259 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.73 or 0.00053585 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.38 or 0.00140861 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.76 or 0.00150746 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003859 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,304.27 or 1.00038290 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.11 or 0.00903441 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,979.74 or 0.06728199 BTC.

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,778,202 coins. The official message board for Carbon is medium.com/@crbnio . Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio . Carbon’s official website is crbn.io

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carbon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Carbon using one of the exchanges listed above.

