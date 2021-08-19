Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.26 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) will announce sales of $1.26 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Capri’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.25 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.28 billion. Capri posted sales of $1.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Capri will report full year sales of $5.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.30 billion to $5.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.77 billion to $6.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Capri.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.62. Capri had a return on equity of 29.12% and a net margin of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.04) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 177.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CPRI. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Capri from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Capri from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Capri from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Capri from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Capri from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Capri currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.96.

Shares of Capri stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.36. 1,517,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,296,376. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Capri has a twelve month low of $14.98 and a twelve month high of $61.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.48. The stock has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.52.

In other Capri news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $200,534.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,102.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Capri by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,052,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,641,000 after purchasing an additional 245,342 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capri in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,192,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Capri by 8.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,167,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,345,000 after buying an additional 309,729 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capri by 9.5% in the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 4,149,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,303,000 after buying an additional 360,140 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Capri by 12.9% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,736,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,551,000 after buying an additional 427,000 shares during the period. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

