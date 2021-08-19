Capreit Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.63 Per Share (TSE:CAR)

Capreit (TSE:CAR) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for Capreit in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, August 15th. Desjardins analyst M. Markidis now anticipates that the company will earn $2.63 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.57.

Capreit has a 1-year low of C$20.71 and a 1-year high of C$50.88.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.121 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. This is a boost from Capreit’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

