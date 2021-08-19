Capreit Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.63 Per Share (TSE:CAR)

Capreit (TSE:CAR) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for Capreit in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, August 15th. Desjardins analyst M. Markidis now anticipates that the company will earn $2.63 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.57.
Capreit has a 1-year low of C$20.71 and a 1-year high of C$50.88.
