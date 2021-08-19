Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $42.79

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$42.79 and last traded at C$42.74, with a volume of 160518 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$42.34.

CPX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$48.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$46.00 price objective on shares of Capital Power in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Capital Power from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$44.68.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$41.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.548 per share. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. This is a positive change from Capital Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Capital Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.79%.

In other Capital Power news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 1,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.41, for a total value of C$75,659.23. Also, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.34, for a total transaction of C$826,708.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$924,218.21.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

