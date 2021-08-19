Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.33 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) will report sales of $7.33 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Capital One Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.11 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $7.49 billion. Capital One Financial posted sales of $7.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital One Financial will report full year sales of $29.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $28.51 billion to $29.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $30.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.70 billion to $31.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Capital One Financial.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 37.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.21) earnings per share.

COF has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Odeon Capital Group raised Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.90 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.27.

NYSE COF opened at $172.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $161.26. Capital One Financial has a 1-year low of $63.39 and a 1-year high of $177.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 41.45%.

In related news, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total value of $4,017,358.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 218,989 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total value of $35,434,610.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 297,241 shares of company stock valued at $48,159,559 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 73,375.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 5,870 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

