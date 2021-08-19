Capital Advisors Inc. OK Purchases New Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 172,672 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,485,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,407,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter worth $2,330,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 84.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 21,392 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 9,801 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,733 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 94,431 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,163,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RIO stock traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $72.46. 91,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,414,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.01. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $55.39 and a 12 month high of $95.97. The company has a market cap of $90.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.61.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 6.9%. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto Group’s previous special dividend of $1.20. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is 97.66%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RIO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.13.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

