Capital Advisors Inc. OK Purchases 43,089 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,609,967 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,089 shares during the quarter. The Williams Companies makes up about 1.3% of Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $42,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMB. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in The Williams Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Williams Companies during the first quarter worth $36,000. Security National Trust Co. lifted its holdings in The Williams Companies by 136.8% during the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,835 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Williams Companies during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Williams Companies during the first quarter worth $50,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their price target on The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities increased their price target on The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

WMB traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,802,426. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.88. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $28.35. The company has a market capitalization of $28.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.47.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 149.09%.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

