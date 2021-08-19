Capital Advisors Inc. OK Purchases 28,364 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 4.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 643,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,364 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in BCE were worth $31,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in BCE by 7.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,753,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $665,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,198 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 0.3% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,649,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $457,236,000 after acquiring an additional 26,403 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 5.2% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,053,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $318,187,000 after acquiring an additional 348,366 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 4.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,522,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $249,297,000 after acquiring an additional 228,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 373.5% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,037,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $227,402,000 after acquiring an additional 3,973,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.68% of the company’s stock.

BCE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on BCE from C$61.50 to C$63.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on BCE from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on BCE from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of BCE in a research report on Sunday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.05.

Shares of BCE stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.66. 25,374 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,289,296. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. BCE Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.91 and a 1 year high of $51.38. The stock has a market cap of $45.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.7011 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. BCE’s payout ratio is 128.89%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

