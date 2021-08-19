Capital Advisors Inc. OK Increases Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 135,252 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,049 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK owned about 0.06% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $21,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.7% in the first quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,540 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 37.8% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 13.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 671 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,074 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

PXD traded down $1.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $140.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,556,468. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $76.58 and a one year high of $175.37. The stock has a market cap of $34.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.44, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $153.72.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.01). Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 298.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.59%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PXD. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, June 21st. Truist downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $204.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

