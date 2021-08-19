Capital Advisors Inc. OK Has $26.41 Million Stock Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,142 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Watsco were worth $26,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Watsco by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp grew its stake in Watsco by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Watsco by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,562 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Watsco by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,909 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Watsco by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Watsco in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Watsco from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $309.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Stephens upgraded shares of Watsco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Watsco from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $281.33.

Shares of NYSE:WSO traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $271.83. 109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,178. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $282.87. The stock has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16 and a beta of 0.77. Watsco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.25 and a 12 month high of $307.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Watsco’s payout ratio is 111.27%.

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

