Capital Advisors Inc. OK Buys New Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 87,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,840,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DG. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Dollar General in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Dollar General in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in Dollar General in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Dollar General in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DG. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Dollar General from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $207.00 price target (up from $206.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Dollar General from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. OTR Global lowered shares of Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.77.

Shares of NYSE:DG traded up $1.21 on Thursday, hitting $232.85. 13,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,117,296. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $173.50 and a 1-year high of $239.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $223.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $55.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.54.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.63. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 15.82%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

