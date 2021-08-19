Cantor Fitzgerald Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB)

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.22). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Chemomab Therapeutics’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CMMB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chemomab Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

CMMB stock opened at $12.67 on Wednesday. Chemomab Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.61 and a one year high of $168.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.84.

Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.01.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Chemomab Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $202,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $239,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $1,208,000. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $5,526,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $74,019,000. 26.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the research and development of biological drugs for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company was formerly known as Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. and changed its name to Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. in March 16, 2021. Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd.

