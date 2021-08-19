Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Reaches New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday after Roth Capital lowered their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $7.00. Roth Capital currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Canoo traded as low as $6.21 and last traded at $6.25, with a volume of 20480 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.57.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on GOEV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Canoo in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, R. F. Lafferty raised their target price on shares of Canoo from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOEV. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canoo by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,156,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,779,000 after acquiring an additional 3,669,279 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Canoo by 138.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,238,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621,196 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Canoo by 1,849.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,743,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,715 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canoo during the 1st quarter valued at $11,894,000. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in Canoo during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,311,000. 9.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 18.05 and a quick ratio of 18.05.

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canoo Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

Canoo Company Profile (NYSE:GOEV)

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.

