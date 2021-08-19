Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Shares Gap Down to $7.98

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.98, but opened at $7.67. Canaan shares last traded at $7.77, with a volume of 14,917 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Canaan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.94 and a beta of 4.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.77.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Canaan during the first quarter valued at about $35,673,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Canaan during the first quarter valued at about $2,466,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Canaan during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Canaan during the first quarter valued at about $2,110,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Canaan during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

Canaan Company Profile

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

