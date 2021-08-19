Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) Short Interest Update

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 226,100 shares, a drop of 29.8% from the July 15th total of 322,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 363,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CANF. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Can-Fite BioPharma in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Can-Fite BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Aegis began coverage on Can-Fite BioPharma in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

Shares of CANF stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $1.87. 221,652 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,820,661. The company has a market capitalization of $32.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.92. Can-Fite BioPharma has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $4.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.85.

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million. Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 150.45% and a negative net margin of 1,680.08%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Can-Fite BioPharma will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Can-Fite BioPharma in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Can-Fite BioPharma in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Can-Fite BioPharma in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Can-Fite BioPharma in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in Can-Fite BioPharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Can-Fite BioPharma Company Profile

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drugs for cancer and inflammatory diseases. Its product pipeline includes Piclidenoson, Namodenoson, and CF602. The company was founded by Pnina Fishman and Ilan Cohn on September 11, 1994 and is headquartered in Petach-Tikva, Israel.

