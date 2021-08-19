Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.300-$0.340 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $88 million-$92 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $89.44 million.Cambium Networks also updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $47.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Cambium Networks in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Cambium Networks from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Cambium Networks has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.33.

CMBM stock traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,831. Cambium Networks has a 12 month low of $12.40 and a 12 month high of $66.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $945.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.25.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $92.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.17 million. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 63.79% and a net margin of 14.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cambium Networks will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 4,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total value of $289,366.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Graaf Raymond De sold 574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total value of $27,333.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,343,598.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,050,512 shares of company stock valued at $94,998,501 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

