Cambiar Investors LLC Sells 211,652 Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)

Cambiar Investors LLC lessened its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,338,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211,652 shares during the quarter. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA makes up approximately 1.8% of Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Cambiar Investors LLC owned about 0.23% of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA worth $55,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 235.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,796,000 after acquiring an additional 91,246 shares during the last quarter. Coerente Capital Management bought a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,981,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 119,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,400,000 after acquiring an additional 7,813 shares during the last quarter. 2.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FMS traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,179. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of $33.84 and a fifty-two week high of $44.13. The company has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.82.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Nord/LB upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

