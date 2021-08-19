Cambiar Investors LLC Has $49.52 Million Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 869,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 207,443 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp makes up about 1.6% of Cambiar Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Cambiar Investors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of U.S. Bancorp worth $49,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter worth $27,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth $29,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 42.7% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.23.

U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,757,703. The stock has a market cap of $81.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.14. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $62.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.90%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.