Cambiar Investors LLC Buys 678 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 525,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 678 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $38,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in The Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth about $491,462,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The Charles Schwab by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,777,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,024,923,000 after purchasing an additional 5,311,989 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in The Charles Schwab by 6.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 34,869,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,272,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082,363 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in The Charles Schwab by 63.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,922,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903,163 shares during the period. Finally, Tesco Pension Investment Ltd bought a new position in The Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth about $122,625,000. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

SCHW traded down $1.29 on Thursday, reaching $70.71. The company had a trading volume of 70,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,654,225. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.36. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $33.79 and a 52-week high of $76.37.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $876,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 798 shares in the company, valued at $58,254. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total transaction of $2,031,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 445,436 shares of company stock worth $32,474,713 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SCHW. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. increased their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.41.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

