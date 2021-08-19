Cambiar Investors LLC Boosts Stake in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Cambiar Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 264,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 19,802 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $10,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at $922,000. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 13,747 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 28,750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 868,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,232,000 after purchasing an additional 24,957 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $171,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $451,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,773 shares of company stock valued at $1,197,232. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ON shares. Cowen increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $17.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of ON Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. ON Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.08.

NASDAQ ON traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.35. 271,989 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,496,296. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.86. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $19.75 and a 52 week high of $46.29.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

