Cambiar Investors LLC Acquires 2,775 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Cambiar Investors LLC increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 8.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $11,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the second quarter valued at about $235,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 26.5% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,719 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Fulcrum Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5.7% in the second quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 25,764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,908,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the second quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the second quarter worth about $412,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ULTA. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $361.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $361.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $358.38.

In other news, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 81,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.58, for a total transaction of $26,587,839.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 97,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,636,283.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total transaction of $1,995,228.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 92,821 shares of company stock valued at $30,405,297 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ULTA stock traded down $4.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $357.66. 9,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 715,350. The stock has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $344.20. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.50 and a 52 week high of $374.47.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $2.18. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 29.86%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.39) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

