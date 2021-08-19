Calloway’s Nursery (OTCMKTS:CLWY) Trading Up 12.7%

Calloway’s Nursery, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLWY)’s share price was up 12.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.65 and last traded at $18.20. Approximately 11,823 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 624% from the average daily volume of 1,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.15.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $140.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.10.

Calloway’s Nursery (OTCMKTS:CLWY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. Calloway’s Nursery had a return on equity of 53.00% and a net margin of 17.03%. The business had revenue of $23.20 million during the quarter.

Calloway's Nursery, Inc operates garden centers in the United States. The company offers rain bird drip irrigation, viz glass, birding, pottery, and weed control products, as well as chimeneas, fertilizers, and soils and mulches to gardeners. It operates 23 stores under the Calloway's Nursery name in Dallas and Fort Worth; and one store under the Cornelius Nursery name in Houston.

