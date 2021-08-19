Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Shares Gap Down to $27.89

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $27.89, but opened at $26.29. Callon Petroleum shares last traded at $27.19, with a volume of 7,681 shares trading hands.

CPE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on Callon Petroleum from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 31st. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Callon Petroleum from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Callon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.91.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 3.48.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 24.26% and a negative net margin of 92.16%. On average, research analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $56,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,161,455. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPE. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Callon Petroleum by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,855 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its position in Callon Petroleum by 991.3% during the 1st quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 18,825 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Callon Petroleum by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,041 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 26,020 shares during the period. 65.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.