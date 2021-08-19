Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. is primarily engaged in the production, grading, packing and sale of fresh shell eggs, including conventional, cage-free, organic and nutritionally-enhanced eggs. The Company, which is headquartered in Jackson, Mississippi, is the largest producer and distributor of fresh shell eggs in the United States and sells the majority of its shell eggs in states across the southwestern, southeastern, mid-western and mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. “

Separately, Bank of America downgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

CALM stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.45. The company had a trading volume of 17,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,859. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 911.48 and a beta of -0.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.61. Cal-Maine Foods has a 1-year low of $33.85 and a 1-year high of $43.24.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $349.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.22 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 0.20% and a net margin of 0.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALM. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 253.3% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 104.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

