Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.850-$5.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.920. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of CBT traded down $2.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.06. The stock had a trading volume of 213,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,355. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.07 and a beta of 1.65. Cabot has a 12 month low of $34.84 and a 12 month high of $65.25.

Get Cabot alerts:

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.17. Cabot had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 27.56%. The company had revenue of $917.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $804.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. Cabot’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cabot will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.31%.

CBT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cabot from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Loop Capital raised shares of Cabot from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cabot from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded Cabot from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Cabot from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Cabot presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.00.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.