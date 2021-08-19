C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) CEO Thomas M. Siebel Sells 297,633 Shares

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 297,633 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.90, for a total transaction of $13,958,987.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE AI opened at $46.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion and a PE ratio of -51.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.19. C3.ai, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.73 and a 1 year high of $183.90.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $52.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.60 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that C3.ai, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AI. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of C3.ai from $175.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of C3.ai from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of C3.ai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of C3.ai from $98.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of C3.ai from $195.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in C3.ai by 270.1% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,968,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896,310 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in C3.ai by 57.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,462,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,962,000 after acquiring an additional 898,128 shares during the last quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in C3.ai in the first quarter valued at about $156,929,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in C3.ai by 349.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,196,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,835,000 after acquiring an additional 930,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in C3.ai in the first quarter valued at about $58,829,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.37% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

