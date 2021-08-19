Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $41.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bunzl Plc operates in two business areas; Outsourcing Services and Filtrona. As an international componay Bunzl has developed sound partnerships with both suppliers and customers by providing outsourcing solutions and customer service oriented distribution and light manufacture, primarily of plastic and paper based products. “

Get Bunzl alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas cut Bunzl from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Bunzl from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Bank of America cut Bunzl from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Bunzl from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a 2,700.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Bunzl from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,370.50.

Shares of BZLFY opened at $36.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.26. Bunzl has a 12-month low of $29.83 and a 12-month high of $37.80. The company has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Bunzl Company Profile

Bunzl Plc provides distribution and outsourcing services. It supplies non-food products operating primarily in the foodservice, grocery, cleaning and safety, non-food retail and healthcare markets. The firm offers supply services, including procurement and inventory management. It supply consumable products such as food packaging, disposable tableware and catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene supplies, guest amenities, personal protection equipment, packaging and healthcare consumables to various customer markets including grocery, foodservice, cleaning and hygiene, safety, non-food retail and healthcare.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bunzl (BZLFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.