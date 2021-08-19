BTR Capital Management Inc. Takes $238,000 Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

BTR Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 12.6% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 48.0% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the second quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 51,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,108,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 21.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 193,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,130,000 after purchasing an additional 34,663 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth about $380,000. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Barclays set a $98.59 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.47.

NYSE:PM opened at $100.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $157.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.93 and a fifty-two week high of $103.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.38.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.84%.

Philip Morris International declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total transaction of $977,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $2,176,410.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

