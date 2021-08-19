BTR Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

BTR Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 430 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 82.9% during the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $812.00 to $768.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $657.62 price objective (down previously from $736.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on Tesla from $175.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Tesla from $718.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $585.89.

Shares of TSLA opened at $688.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $665.21. The company has a market capitalization of $682.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 358.85, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.97. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $329.88 and a 52-week high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.17, for a total value of $930,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,164,014.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total value of $530,810.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,154,662.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,425 shares of company stock valued at $38,241,379 in the last quarter. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

