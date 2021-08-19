BTR Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

BTR Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 4.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LLY. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.2% during the second quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.4% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 7,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.27, for a total transaction of $1,482,436.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,106,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,271,221,932.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,291,461 shares of company stock worth $315,289,229. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.47.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $268.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $240.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $275.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.26, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.26.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 119.12% and a net margin of 22.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.