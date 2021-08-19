Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) Price Target Raised to C$17.00 at Scotiabank

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from C$14.50 to C$17.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HOM.U. Laurentian increased their target price on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.75 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust to C$17.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust to a hold rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$12.50 to C$15.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$16.67.

Get Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of TSE:HOM.U opened at C$15.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.88. The stock has a market cap of C$455.20 million and a P/E ratio of 13.05. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$9.39 and a 52 week high of C$15.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.61.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.0417 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.29%.

In other news, insider Llc J&Amp;P Unit Holding bought 20,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$16.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$344,104.12. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 976,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$16,404,144.82. Also, Director John Stanley Bailey bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$16.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,205.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 955,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$16,060,040.70. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 89,435 shares of company stock worth $1,520,637.

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.