BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) Receives $13.50 Average PT from Analysts

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.90.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of BSRTF stock remained flat at $$14.96 during trading hours on Thursday. 8,950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,262. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.61. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $9.39 and a 12-month high of $15.79.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

